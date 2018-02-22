The five best deals to check out in NYC this week

With so many shows, events and concerts happening every week in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time is no small feat. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are five of the best we found this week, including an off-the-wall fitness class, booze-infused tour and an Off-Broadway show that Hogwarts alumni will love.

Museum of Interesting Things location TBA; various dates and times; $15

Touching the exhibits at this museum isn’t just allowed—it’s encouraged. Arrange a private tour of the Museum of Interesting Things to see the collection of antique tours, outdated medical devices, a camera obscura and other weird and wonderful items.

Learn to Juggle Jugglefit; Sat 24 at 2pm; $20

Bring your dreams of joining the circus one step closer to reality in this introductory juggling class. Don’t worry about dropping the ball—it’s all part of the learning process!

Amateur Night at the Apollo Apollo Theater; Wed 28 at 7:30pm; tickets start at $22.

Watch aspiring musicians, dancers, comedians and other performers fight for the title of Super Top Dog at the legendary competition at the Apollo Theater. Your applause (or jeers) helps decide who stays and who goes!

Kings County Distillery Tours 299 Sands St, Brooklyn; various dates and times; $14.84

This behind-the-scenes tour of the city’s oldest operating whiskey distillery takes you through the production process for a step-by-step look at how your favorite spirits are made. And since the tour includes tastings of three whiskeys, it really is a bargain.

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic New World Stages; various dates and times; tickets start at $57.

Can’t afford tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway? Scoop up seats at this Off-Broadway play inspired by the wizarding world instead. It has all the magical hijinks of the beloved series, plus some inside jokes only Potterheads will get.

