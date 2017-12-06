The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do this week.

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

Karaoke Tremendous

You’ll hear no dreary renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” or Adele’s “Someone Like You” at this weekly high-energy karaoke dance party from DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg. Show up to enter a no-judgment zone where anyone can sing and dance their heart out. Union Hall, 702 Union St (718-638-4400, unionhallyny.com). Fri 8 at midnight.

Immersive Music Hackathon

If you’ve been tinkering with producing and engineering your own music, join a community of fellow creators at this daylong symposium focused on the use of sound design and music in virtual reality spaces. Catch talks from NYU Future Reality Lab director Ken Perlin and others, meet and brainstorm with collaborators, and sign up to present your new piece at the end of the show. Spotify Music Production Services, 45 W 18th St, third floor (monthlymusichackathon.org). Sat 9 noon–9pm.

Grand Bazaar NYC

Spend a Sunday afternoon browsing the wares of local artists, designers and vintage dealers at this weekly market. It’s a great place to pick up limited-edition art, handmade jewelry, unique home furnishings and tasty artisanal treats. Plus 100 percent of the net revenue is donated to four neighborhood public schools. 100 W 77th St (grandbazaarnyc.org). Sun 10 at 10am.

Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of the Grievances

Since entering the pop-culture lexicon in an iconic 1997 episode of Seinfeld, Festivus has endured as the ultimate holiday for the anticommercial scrooge during Christmas season. We can’t guarantee that Glow Thai will have an aluminum pole, but count on Trivia AD to provide plenty of competitive trivia based on the show about nothing, plus dramatic activities worthy of Frank Costanza. 7107 Third Ave (718-748-1920, triviaad.com). Tue 12 8–9:30pm.

Largest Menorah lighting and kickoff

To commence eight nights of lightings at the massive menorah by Prospect Park, Chabad Park Slope invites Israeli rock crew Moshav to light up the crowd on Tuesday 12. Show up every night through December 20 for classic Hanukkah songs, free latkes and the chance to see a candle-lighting so immense that it requires a crane. Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Ave and Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn (646-298-9909, chabadparkslope.com). Tue 12 at 5:30pm.