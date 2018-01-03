The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Gotham Writers Workshop Winter Open House

Start off the new year with writing classes at the Gotham Writers Workshop Winter Open House and see what courses are being offered in 2018. Meet the instructors, take a free one-hour sample class in a variety of different courses offered, do some writing and get $30 off your first 6 or 10-week class. Refreshments will be served and you'll do some writing. Pencil it in your calendar and sign up for one of the free classes here. 1450 Broadway, floor 14 (writingclasses.com). Wed 3, Thu 4 at 7pm.

Karaoke Tremendous

You’ll hear no dreary renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” or Adele’s “Someone Like You” at this weekly high-energy karaoke dance party from DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg. Show up to enter a no-judgment zone where everyone can sing and dance their hearts out. Union Hall, 702 Union Street, Brooklyn (718-638-4400, unionhallny.com). Fri 5 at midnight.

Romy & Michele’s Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance

DJ Bright Light Bright Light’s tribute to the still-untouchable heroines of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion reigns as the most reliably joyous dance party in town, with a consistent stream of Aaliyah, Scissor Sisters, Bette Midler and TLC delighting fans all day. Follow the party playlist on Spotify. Club Cumming, 505 E 6th St (917-265-8006, clubcummingnyc.com). Sat 6 3–8pm.

Voice Cult: Come Sing

Seek healing and harmony at this cathartic experience, at which head priestess and principal House of Yes vocalist Daisy Press leads you through individual and group singing rituals designed to liberate your body and mind. Regardless of the strength of your pipes, she challenges you to belt out Gregorian arias and Nine Inch Nails lyrics to lift your mood. House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Sat 6 1:30–3pm.

Party Like It’s 1999

Has it really been two decades since Savage Garden arrived stateside with “Truly Madly Deeply?” Get down to other iconic Australian acts of the era—think Natalie Imbruglia and Divinyls—along with American favorites like Nirvana, Whitney Houston and Coolio, all from celebrated Brooklyn mixmaster DJ Steve Reynolds. The Bell House, 149 7th St, Brooklyn (718-643-6510, thebellhouseny.com). Sat 6 at 10pm.