The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Yoga & Poetry with Farrah Field

Rising author of Wolf and Pilot and Berl’s Brooklyn Poetry Shop cofounder Farrah Field hosts this special class, which involves combining words of poetry with your yoga flow.

Heart & Salt

R.S.V.P. for a day of wellness in Modrn Sanctuary’s state-of-the-art Himalayan salt room, with activities including yoga, meditation, aromatherapy and crystal healing.

Fat Tuesday at Threes Brewing

Head to Gowanus for a Mardi Gras get down featuring a Dr. John–themed music performance from the folks behind 3 Ring Bender, eats from The Meat Hook, New Orleans–themed cocktails and, of course, king cake.

Free Workshops at the Pleasure Chest

Libido stuck in neutral? Spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine's Day, or any day for that matter, with a free weekly workshop at Pleasure Chest’s UES location. Upcoming classes include Sex Toys 101 V-Day Edition, Pal-entines Sexy Self Care Celebration with complimentary cocktails and Passionate Singles V-Day Celebration with Barbara Carrellas, author of Urban Tantra. Visit pleasurechest.com for full class listings, dates and times.

Valentine’s Day Pet Adoption at Bideawee

This Valentine’s Day, meet puppies, kittens, dogs and cats in need of love at Bideawee's New York City adoption center. For the entire month of February, all dogs and cats six months of age and older will be FREE.

