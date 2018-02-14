The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Oscars Trivia

What went down between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford at the 1962 Academy Awards? Which star did Meryl Streep beat out for the most times for best actress? Flaunt your knowledge at this fan showdown.

Dirty Thursday: Blacklight Night

It officially gets lit at this glow-in-the-dark evening of excess, as only House of Yes can provide. Show up in a neon getup for a night of retro bops.

Sideshow Goshko

Leslie Goshko toasts nine years of her storytelling show at KGB Bar. She’s joined by performers Andy Christie, Gastor Almonte and Catie Lazarus for a night of tales, trivia and surprises.

Chinese New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival

Unfriendly ghosts should steer clear of Sara D. Roosevelt Park on February 16 when the Better Chinatown Society lights 600,000 firecrackers to welcome the Year of the Dog and ward off evil spirits. In addition to the pyrotechnics, there will be lion dances and decoration giveaways, plus craft vendors and food booths where you can get your fill of traditional delicacies. It’s said that the more dumplings you eat at the celebration, the more money you’ll make in the year ahead. Grand St at Forsyth St.

Flushing Lunar New Year Parade

This annual jaunt travels through Queens’ Chinatown, which rivals Manhattan’s in population, and whose Lunar New Year parade is actually three years older than the similar event in that other borough. The parade kicks off with an opening reception at Historic St. George's Church (9:30–10:30am), during which you can warm up with hot coffee, load up on baked goods and then head to the parade at Union Street and 37th Avenue.