The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Dirty Thursday: Blacklight Night House of Yes; Thu 22 at 10pm; free

The blacklight is officially lit for this glow-in-the-dark night of excess, as only House of Yes could do it. Show up in your most snatched fanny pack and neon getup for a night of retro bops and futuristic grooves.

HERITAGE: Bethann Hardison in Conversation with Harriette Cole; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; Thu 22 6:30pm; free

Hardison looks back on her career as an iconic fashion model at this talk with Jumping the Broom author Cole.

Influencer: Premiere Screening 61 Local; Thu 22 7:30pm; free

Catch the premiere of this hilariously dark webseries about a 2007 YouTube one-hit wonder trying to schmooze with a new generation of social media stars. Luke Mones, Jaboukie Young-White, Carmen Christopher, Alyssa Limperis, Emily Lynne, Brian McCann star.

Arkham Bizarre; Fri 23 10pm; free

Ring in a truly dark Black Friday at this divine dungeon rave going down every month at Bizarre. Resident DJ Cyclonus and guest DJ James David spin a lurid mix of ’80s synth, postpunk, death-rock and goth music. While you dance to Siouxsie and the Banshees, Adam and the Ants and Depeche Mode, you can catch glimpses of horror movies projected on the walls and take your night to the next level with absinthe cocktails. Partygoer beware: you’re in for a scare.

The Oscars Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; Sun 25 at 8pm; free

And the Oscar goes to... you and three of your friends, provided you truly are the Academy Awards junkies you think you are. Emerge victorious from five rounds of trivia and you'll win a round of free drinks and your team's very own Oscar!

