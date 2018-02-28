The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Hot Box Comedy et al; Wed 28 at 8pm; free

As part of her unstoppable conquest of NYC's comedy scene, Sydnee Washington reigns supreme over this well-curated, sharply-attired monthly stand-up night. This time, she welcomes Roy Wood Jr., Joyelle Johnson, Aminah Imani, Paris Sashay and Crystian Ramirez to join her at the throne.

The Party Vodka Soda and Bottom’s Up; Thu 1 at 9pm; free

Philip Henry invites you to get lit with a rotating cast of wild surprise guests at his bonkers variety show, which features shady reports of current events, stand-up and games with drag queens, porn stars and Broadway actors.

Target First Saturdays Brooklyn Museum; Sat 3 at 5pm; free

Every month, the Brooklyn Museum opens its doors for a free day of talks, performances, art workshops and curator-led tours of exhibitions. This installment celebrates women of color with performances from Michiyaya Dance and Sabine Blaizin, book talks on Black Girls Rock! and on Janet Mock's Surpassing Certainty, curator tours and more.

DJ Party Union Hall; Sat 3 at midnight; free

Start or end your night at this giddy, joyous party at Union Hall. DJ Colleen Crumbcake and Basement Beats spin hip-hop, soul, disco and beyond to keep you going late into the morning.

Free Academy Awards Screening Party Littlefield; Sun 4 at 6:30pm; free

Littlefield and the Skint host an Academy Awards party for those fabulous penny-pinchers among us. Get dolled up and walk the red carpet (complete with photo booth and Joan Rivers–esque interviewer), then sit back with a complimentary glass of champagne and endless popcorn and enjoy the show.

