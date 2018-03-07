The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Dirty Thursday: ’90s Night House of Yes; Thu 8 at 10pm; free

Travel back in time, get into the groove and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Salt-n-Pepa's "None of Your Business" at this outrageous Bushwick dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, oversized flannels or patent leather bodysuits to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or, if you win over the bartenders, that tends to work, too). DJ Dirtyfinger is at the helm, which means you won't stop moving all night. Spandex is sweat-proof, right?

Sonder: An Art Show for Vivid and Complex Minds; Fri 9 at 6pm; free

Teenage arbiters of culture Emma Orland and Carolyn Hallock launch the second edition of their youth-focused multimedia exhibition, which features zines, paintings, photography and other personal work from over 50 developing artists. The opening reception on Friday March 9 features drinks, vittles and music. 164 Orchard Street.

The 24-hour Game Rockefeller Center; Fri 9 at 4pm; free

Before their season officially opens, the New York Football Club welcomes 500 New Yorkers to the field for a full day's worth of kicking the ball around. Coaches and players from the team will be on hand to help you through a constantly-rotating five-on-five game, along with a DJ to keep the crowd in high spirits. Pack snacks—you're in for a wild, sweaty night.

Gurls Talk Industry City; Sun 11 at 10am; free with R.S.V.P.

Supermodel of the world Adwoa Aboah brings her platform of conversation among girls and young women to Brooklyn, with a full day of candid talks on mental health, self-care, sexuality, race and beyond with speakers like Paloma Elsaesser, Melody Ehsani, Crystal Valentine and more.

HB Live Trivia Game Show Hill and Bay; Mon 12 at 7:30pm; free

Get your HQ addiction out IRL at this killer trivia competition, at which Scott Dobrydney grills you through 20 questions—and sudden eliminations—with the winner getting $50 off their tab. This month's themes include the ’90s on March 12, American History on March 19 and Broadway Musicals on March 26.