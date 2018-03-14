The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Cabernet Cabaret Club Cumming; Wed 14 at 8pm; free

Return to the East Village of yore at this charming variety night, hosted by all-star chanteuse Catherine Cohen and piano marvel Henry Koperski. March 14 features Sean Peter Drohan, Sarah Squirm, Candystore, Carmen Lagala , Sarah Grace Welbourn, Drew Anderson and Jes Tom. On March 21, catch Betsy Kenney, Liz Magee, Zach Reiner- Harris, Martin Urbano, Emily Panic and Edy Modica; and see Shalewa Sharpe, Lena Einbeinder, Daniel Tepper, Robby Hoffman, Harrison Greenbaum, Alyssa Limperis and Marissa Goldman on March 28.

No, But What’s Your Real Job? The Lantern Comedy Club; Thu 15 8pm; free

Join this hang-out at the lantern, where a solid line-up of stand-ups can be expected every third Thursday of the month. Look out for a raffle, and register early for a free margarita.

Crystal Healing for the Heart Modrn Sanctuary; Sat 17 noon; free

Head to state-of-the-art wellness center Modrn Sanctuary for this free day of healing in the Himalayan Salt room, featuring meditations, reiki practice, and chakra exercises.

Bad Behavior House of Yes; Sun 18 at 9pm; free

The welcoming, consent-affirming vibe of the massive Bushwick party-playpen House of Yes makes it a gem for queer revelers on any given night, but you can count on this monthly throwdown for unabashed rainbow delirium. Flip your wig as pole dancers, burlesque divas and drag artists reign from cages, rafters and ropes, all while DJs like Le Tigre’s JD Samson and the PAT party staple Amber Valentine keep the dance floor going wild. Needless to say, sequins and glitter are encouraged.

Sunday Roast Comedy Max Fish; Sun 18 at 8pm; free

Grab some free laughs on the Lower East Side at this monthly comedy night hosted by Emily Panic and Lillian Devane. On the March lineup: Carmen Lagala, Mike Brown, Morgan Bassichis, Dina Hashem and Gary Richardson.

