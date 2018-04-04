The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best fre e parties, cultural events and things to do in NYC this week.

A Hot & Bothered Tax Break Black Cat LES; Wed at 8pm; free

Krista Komondor and Laurel Cummings, collectively known as Hot & Bothered Comedy, host this monthly stand-up show on the Lower East Side. For this edition, laughs come courtesy of Caitlin Peluffo, Keenan Steiner, Jocelyn Chia Comedy, Olga Namer and Tom Thakkar.

Awful DJ Presents: The Music Video Community Countdown Threes Brewing; Wed at 8pm; free

This monthly show has taken on the challenge of ranking every music video ever made. Game on. Help three comedians sort the legendary (Prodigy, Shania Twain), from the swill (Robin Thicke, Taylor Swift) six videos at a time. It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it.

Fundamentals of Meditation Anthroposophy NYC; Thu 5 at 6pm; free

Using techniques from spiritual practices, neuroscience and recent mindfulness programs, this course provides a new user-friendly approach to the daily act of meditation. You'll learn how to initiate your own regular practice and see the overwhelmingly positive benefits in short time.

Thursdays at the Graham: Rupaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party The Graham; 8pm; free

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race among family at the Graham's always-lit viewing party, hosted by drag darling Sassy Frass and special guests, with DJ Tr(Otter) keeping the night going, drink specials and plenty of free popcorn.

Flamingo Live Black Flamingo; Fri 6 at 8pm; free

Every Friday night, live musicians take the stage at this South Williamsburg haunt to perform in support of a good cause. The inaugural edition features singer-songwriter Yaya Bey and blues artist Ajene. Proceeds go to the Bowery Mission, an organization that's been helping the homeless in NYC since 1879.

