The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Reformed Whores Present Up N’ Coming The Cobra Club; Thu 12 at 9pm

Katy Frame and Marie Cecile Anderson, NYC’s most brilliantly deranged musical duo, continue their country-music conquest of the city’s stand-up stages. They bring their bananas original songs to the Cobra for this special free night, recruiting comics Clark Jones, Julia Johns and Sharron Paul to join in.

Flamingo Live Black Flamingo; Fri 12 at 8pm

Every Friday night, live musicians take the stage at this South Williamsburg haunt to perform in support of a good cause. The inaugural edition features singer-songwriter Yaya Bey and blues artist Ajene. Proceeds go to the Bowery Mission, an organization that's been helping the homeless in NYC since 1879.

Romy & Michele’s Saturday Afternoon Tea Dance Bedlam; Sat 14 at 3pm

DJ Bright Light Bright Light’s tribute to the still-untouchable heroines of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is one of the most reliably joyous dance parties in town, with a consistent stream of Mariah Carey, Scissor Sisters, Bette Midler and TLC delighting a merry band of adorable acolytes. Share your favorite quotes and song requests on the DJ booth via Post-it, and revel in the fact that you look totally cutting-edge.

Late Mic The Topaz; Mon 16 at 9pm

While most open mics are grim affairs, Colin Burgess's talk-show sendup provides genuine laughs every Monday. Along with co-host Nick Naney and pianist Ben Kling, Burgess welcomes newbies and pros to take a seat and lighten up with the crowd before trying out their set.

Knit at Nite Club Cumming; Tue 16 at 6pm

Enter an Amy Sedaris wet dream at Club Cumming's weekly knitting shindig. Homemaking empress Brini Maxwell and sweater-weather fantasy Josh Bennett give new-user-friendly advice and pro tips for all sorts of curious knitters, and welcome special guests to instruct on designs over drinks. Bring your needles or grab a kit—you're a part of the family now.

