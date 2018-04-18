The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Dirty Thursday: Prince Anniversary House of Yes; Thu 19 at 10pm; free

Toast the enduring legacy of the Purple One at this glorious House of Yes rager. Look out for plenty of classics and deep cuts, along with hits from the main Minnesotan's contemporaries, like George Michael and Madonna. Serve your most resplendent look for a chance at free drinks.

Femme Turf Ceremony; Thu 19 at 9pm; free

The party starters behind XOXA host this weekly soiree that features an array of musicians, performers, artists and vendors. Show up before 10pm to take advantage of the two-for-one happy-hour special, then stick around for free pizza at midnight and dancing until the wee hours with resident DJs HardCandy and Darelectric.

Compass Party BK The West; Apr 21 at 10pm; free

Join DJ Tikka Masala and a giddy bunch of party acolytes for this always-inclusive, definitely wild weekly dance party in Brooklyn.

Dad Jokes Only Union Hall; Apr 22 at 8pm; $8

The dashing and droll Steven Markow invites some of the city's wittiest comics to dig into therapy, Demi Lovato lyrics, past age-inappropriate relationships and bad zingers from the family dinner table at this healing and hysterical stand-up night dedicated to dads of all forms. On March 11, he's joined at the PIT by Irene Merrow, Harris Mayersohn, Wes Haney, Chris Burns, Thomas Fricilone, Brian Fiddyment, Lauren Ireland, Halcyon Person and Catherine Cohen. On April 22, Markow hits Union Hall with Catherine Cohen, Larry Owens, John Reynolds, Max Wittert, Jo Firestone, Talk Hole's Eric Schwartau and Steven Phillips-Horst and Please Don't Destroy.

Mondays in the Club with Lance Club Cumming; Apr 23 at 9pm; free

He’s worked with Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now composer, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of singing, drinking and dancing, strip-teasing and bad behavior at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. Expect advanced show-tune geekery and appearances by Broadway stars looking to get down by the piano. Plan on sleeping in on Tuesday.

