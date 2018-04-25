The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to free things to do in NYC

Piper Weiss Reading You All Grow Up and Leave Me Books Are Magic; Wed 25 at 7:30pm; free

Part memoir and part true crime story, Piper Weiss's new book recounts her childhood tennis instructor's attempt in 1993 to kidnap one of his 17-year-old students, the subsequent discovery of his “Cabin of Horrors” in the Adirondacks and the psychological effects that have rippled through her life ever since.

Eco Fashion Show Meditation Gallery 151; Thu 26 at 6pm; free

Meditate in style (or, perhaps, on it) at this hybrid event where models sport designer Inga-Lena's pieces and spiritual teacher Biet Simkin leads a Center of the Cyclone meditation. R.S.V.P. at consciouscityguide.com. Refreshments—and enlightenment—served.

Thursgays at the Graham: Rupaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party The Graham; Thu 26 at 8pm; free

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race among family at the Graham's always-lit viewing party, hosted by drag darling Sassy Frass and special guests, with DJ Tr(Otter) keeping the night going, drink specials and plenty of free popcorn.

Flamingo Live Black Flamingo; Fri 27 at 8pm; free

Every Friday night, live musicians take the stage at this South Williamsburg haunt to perform in support of a good cause. The inaugural edition features singer-songwriter Yaya Bey and blues artist Ajene. Proceeds go to the Bowery Mission, an organization that's been helping the homeless in NYC since 1879.

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day Grand Army Plaza; Sat 28 at 9:30am; free

Tai chi experts and first-timers gather to perform a mass demonstration of the martial art, which, in addition to its self-defense benefits, is said to relieve stress, improve balance, reduce blood pressure, promote better sleep and strengthen the immune system. Sign us up.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.