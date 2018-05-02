The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Karaoke Tremendous Union Hall; Fri 4

DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg present this weekly high-energy, late-night karaoke dance party in Park Slope. Don't worry about sounding profesh, just show up and throw down in a no-judgment zone where everyone can sing and dance their hearts out.

Party Like It’s 1999 The Bell House; Sat 5

It's been two decades since Dave Matthews Band scored #1 with their album Before These Crowded Streets and presaged a 2017 indie resurgence in Lady Bird. Celebrate the normcore icons with the legendary DJ Steve, along with a great mix of ’90s pop, R&B, hip-hop and dance songs going late into the night.

Sacred Sites Open House Weekend at various locations and times; Sat 5, Sun 6

Even if you’re not a godly guy or gal, New York Landmarks Conservancy offers a great chance to take a peek at the art and architecture of houses of worship across all five boroughs with its annual Sacred Sites Open House Weekend. This year’s activities are organized around the theme “Sacred Sounds and Settings.” Check out guided tours, concerts, organ demonstrations and more, all for free. Righteous.

Star Wars Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; Sun 6

Just days after May the Fourth and weeks before Solo: A Star Wars Story, Videology presents the ultimate, fan-curated test of your Jedi wits. Study up on the films, TV specials and merchandising of the decades-old Star Wars saga if you intend to survive five grueling rounds of minute marginalia. And yes, the prequels are fully in play!

Aperitivo Tuesdays PHD Terrace; Tue 8

Take in some sun on Dream Hotel’s PHD Terrace while sipping Italian cocktails and nibbling complimentary treats at this afterwork shindig. Tunes from the ’60s come courtesy of the Nick Palumbo Band.

