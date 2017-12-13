The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Fascination Street Holiday Market

Stock up on punk, goth and rock & roll gifts, jewelry and apparel at this dope alternative market. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Fri 15 at 7pm.

Romy & Michele’s Saturday Tea Dance

Our favorite dance party in NYC provides an unbeatable marathon of Grace Jones and Janet Jackson songs so adoring fans can get down in the daytime. C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn (cmoneverybody.com). Sat 16 3–8pm.

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night

Download one of four instrumental tracks from composer Kline, and bring your boom box or speakers to join a trippy synchronized orchestra that marches to the East Village. Washington Square Park, W 4th St to Waverly Pl between MacDougal St and University Pl (unsilentnight.com). Sun 17 at 5:45pm.

Harry Potter Movie Trivia

Brush up on your knowledge of boggarts, Bertie Botts and Bathilda Bagshot for this fan face-off. The winning team scores a free Butterbeer (just make sure it’s not a trick portkey). Videology, 308 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn (718-782-3468, videology barandcinema.com). Sun 17 8–10pm.

Merry Tuba Christmas

Now in its 44th year, this massive musical gathering invites hundreds of tuba players to perform classic Christmas carols and crowd-pleasing songs on the ice. If you’re not a pro at circular breathing, join in on the fun by singing along to the deep horns. Though the event has spread to more than 200 cities worldwide, there’s nothing like seeing it at its home: 30 Rockefeller Plaza. 30 Rockefeller Center Plaza (rockefellercenter.com). Sun 17 at 3:30pm.