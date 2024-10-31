The Frick Collection is finally reopening in 2025

Following its 2020 closure, the Frick Collection will officially reopen in April of 2025 inside its historic Gilded Age mansion at 1 East 70th Street by Fifth Avenue.

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

The relaunch has been a long time coming: when the museum closed years ago, setting up for a massive renovation by Selldorf Architects, it temporarily relocated to the Breuer Building on Madison Avenue and 75th Street until March of 2024.

Things are finally going back to normal with the revamping of the cultural institution's original home.

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

According to an official press release, visitors will be able to look through the museum's permanent collection inside restored spaces on the first floor while also walking around a new roster of galleries on the mansion's second floor, open to the public for the very first time.

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

"The Frick Art Research Library and its refurbished Reading Room will reopen concurrently with the museum, with brand-new entry points on multiple levels that enable a seamless integration of the institution’s two branches," reads the release.

Rendering: Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

The staff is preparing for a pretty busy inaugural season, which will include a whole slate of special installations and public programs, from a "a special commission by sculptor and ceramicist Vladimir Kanevsky of porcelain flowers that pay homage to the floral arrangements made for the Frick’s original opening, in 1935" to a weeklong music festival focusing on both classic and contemporary works, and an installation of paintings by Vermeer that will inaugurate the Frick's new special exhibition galleries.

Rendering: Michael Bodycomb

Overall, the massive $330 million renovation project has upgraded the Frick Collection's infrastructure and look: the now restored "Gilded Age splendor" that has always defined the space is sure to excite and amuse guests moving forward.