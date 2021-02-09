The Frick Collection's temporary home opens next month!

There will be another museum for art-hungry New Yorkers to check out this spring—The Frick Collection has announced that it will open its temporary home on March 18.

The new location at 945 Madison Ave., where it'll be for two years while it renovates its original East 70th Street buildings, is in the former Met Breuer and Whitney Museum of American Art building on Madison Avenue at East 75th Street on the Upper East Side.

Frick Madison will welcome visitors Thursdays through Sundays, from 10am to 6pm, with timed ticket sales starting February 19.

The building The Frick Collection is moving into was designed by Hungarian-born, Bauhaus-trained architect Marcel Breuer (hence the name) in 1966. The somber brutalist building housed the Whitney until 2014, when it moved to its current location at 99 Gansevoort St. The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened the Met Breuer in 2016 to house its contemporary art collection but decided not to reopen it when the pandemic hit.

RECOMMENDED: The 35 best museums in NYC right now

That made it the perfect temporary museum for The Frick.

“While the Frick has successfully maintained contact with audiences locally, nationally, and around the globe through our thought-provoking digital programs since having to close last March, we have greatly missed the direct, in-person interactions with the public," said Ian Wardropper, the Collection's Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director. "We are looking forward to sharing our collections again in person, reframed in a setting that has inspired fresh perspectives."

What can visitors expect?

The collection will be organized by region and era across three floors, including treasured paintings and sculptures by Bellini, Clodion, Gainsborough, Goya, Holbein, Houdon, Ingres, Rembrandt, Titian, Turner, Velázquez, Verrocchio, Vermeer, Whistler, and many others, alongside the Frick's decorative arts.

There will also be rarely displayed works like 17th-century Mughal carpets and canvases from "The Progress of Love" by Jean-Honoré Fragonard—these will be shown together for the first time in the Frick’s history. Visitors can also access a reading room by appointment.

Of course, museum capacity is capped at 25%, so you'll have to purchase timed tickets before you visit, and wear a mask inside. Tip: There's a new curator-led audio guide available on the Bloomberg Connects App. You can use your phone to hear this free guide, which is constantly updated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frick Collection (@frickcollection)

Most popular on Time Out

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The 50 best family movies to watch together

- The best love songs of all time

- Time Out’s guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC

- The most famous paintings of all time

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.