The Frick is getting a swanky upgrade

Among New York museums, the Frick Collection on the Upper East Side is second only to the Metropolitan Museum in its holdings of Old Master paintings—which is one reason why the place is so often crowded. The other reason is that it's relatively small, but that's about to change as the Frick has just unveiled designs for a major expansion and upgrade of its facilities.

The plans involve the addition of 60,000 square feet of repurposed space and new construction that includes opening the second floor of the original Henry Frick residence to the public as galleries, and erecting a purpose-built annex holding an education center and a state-of-the-art auditorium. A restoration of The Frick's 70th Street Garden is also in the cards, along with a new, improved space for special exhibitions.

Budgeted at $160 million, the redesign will be handled by Selldorf Architects with Beyer Blinder Belle serving as executive architect. However, there's no word yet on a completion date.

