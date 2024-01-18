The G train might shut down for part of the summer

The century-old train control system is getting an upgrade—and Greenpoint residents may suffer the consequences.

The good news: the G train is finally getting the updates it really needs. The bad news: the MTA announced that the route might partly shut down for six weeks this summer as the repairs are being made.

The MTA revealed that it is planning to replace the century-old control system that powers the line as part of a multi-billion dollar project that seeks to computerize the underground signal system as a whole.

Although nothing is official yet, the agency proposed three sets of 24-hour, seven-day-long disruptions over six weeks during this upcoming summer to work on the renovations.

Here are the suggested time frames:

June 28-July 5: No service 24/7 between Court Square and Greenpoint Avenue

July 5-Aug. 12: No service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand

Aug. 12-Sept. 2: No service between Bedford-Nostrand and Hoyt-Schemerhorn

The MTA also announced that it will be operating shuttle buses along the G line's route if the above-mentioned shutdowns become reality.

It's important to note that the G train is basically the only major line that stops in Greenpoint. The shutdown, although partial, will therefore undoubtedly affect both the neighborhood's residents and the many businesses in the area—a fact that immediately caught officials' attention.

“It’s particularly harmful for the Greenpoint community, where the G train is our lifeline,” City Councilmember Lincoln Restler said to Gothamist. “It’s the only train that serves the neighborhood, it’s the way people get to work, it’s the way people get into the neighborhood to support local businesses, go to shows, see their friends.”

Stay tuned for updates.