The Glass Ceiling is a new rooftop in NoMad that helps kick-start women-led businesses

A new rooftop is now part of the New York City skyline: the Glass Ceiling is a novel space in Nomad that overlooks the Empire State Building, where guests can order cocktails and light bites or even host events.

Photograph: Courtesy Glass Ceiling

But as exciting as any sort of opening is these days, the concept behind the destination is what we'd like to focus on. As the name of the venue suggests, the rooftop seeks to "support emerging businesses as a launching pad for collaboration and networking," reads an official press release about the project.

What that means is that, although welcoming any sort of guest, Glass Ceiling will be hosting monthly launch party giveaways focusing on women-owned and -founded businesses, plus happy hour sessions featuring "a Shark Tank-style panel of experts interested in supporting women and minority-owned businesses whose owners can pitch their products and services on site." Even the menu will highlight women-led brands.

The project is the brainchild of Raizada Vaid, a partner at both the Refinery Hotel and the Elsie Rooftop, and Cate Luzio, the founder and CEO of woman-focused platform Luminary, which actually occupies two full floors beneath the new rooftop..

Expects warm colors, palm trees and earthy wood tones to define the space, which truly feels like an oasis of calm and peace in the middle of the city and will likely become one of your favorite rooftop bars in Manhattan.

