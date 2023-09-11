The Gramercy Park Hotel will officially reopen in 2025

When the iconic Gramercy Park Hotel closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers mourned the significant loss and then flooded the scene to purchase just about anything that was inside of the premises during a memorable liquidation sale that garnered a lot of attention on social media.

We are delighted to report that, according to the Wall Street Journal, the famous destination is set to reopen its doors to tourists and locals alike by 2025.

Unsurprisingly, though, the space will look entirely different following major renovations by its new owner-operator, MORSE Development, the company behind the relatively recently revamped TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.

According to an official press release, all 197 guest rooms inside the hotel will be refreshed, as will the lobby.

Perhaps even more exciting, though, is the return of Danny Meyer's Maialino, the first-floor Italian restaurant that shuttered alongside the hotel back in 2020, and the revamping of the 7,000-square-foot rooftop bar overlooking Gramercy Park.

“We will return this beloved hotel to its original splendor as the jewel of Gramercy Park—one of the most magical and unique neighborhoods in Manhattan,” said Tyler Morse, the chairman and CEO of MORSE Development, in an official statement about the news.

As New York historians are wont to remind everyone around them, the Gramercy Park Hotel is a treasured part of the city's cultural canon.

Built back in 1924 on the site where author Edith Wharton was born, the 18-story building has always been a magnet for celebrities of all kinds. John F. Kennedy Jr., Bob Dylan, Babe Ruth, U2, Debbie Harry, David Bowie and Madonna are only some of the stars that, at one point or another, have either booked a room or actually lived in the hotel for a time.

It's nice to (almost) have it back.