The Grand Central Holiday Fair has officially reopened in the terminal

Here’s the latest news for our very own Holiday Market Watch: Grand Central Holiday Fair returns today for the gift-giving season.

For six weeks, the Vanderbilt Hall bazaar boasts a wide-range of gifts from artists and vendors selling products like men and women’s accessories, pet goodies, photography, clothing, holiday ornaments, bath and body items, home goods and more. There are 40 booths this year, and the fair also offers complimentary gift wrapping during the week leading up to Christmas.

Whether you need to grab a quick-but-still-thoughtful hostess present for Friendsgiving, a last-minute prezzie for your annual cousin gift exchange, or if you just want to shop to kill time before catching a train, it’s pretty convenient to have one of New York’s most festive bazaars inside a transit hub.



The fair is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. For more details, including this year’s vendors, visit Grand Central Terminal’s website. Make sure to read up on our list of the best holiday markets in the city, too.