The highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere is reopening for visitors

Craving a view of the city that's a bit more exciting than the one out your apartment window?

Edge, the 1,131-foot-high observation deck and the tallest man-made viewing platform in the Western Hemisphere, is set to reopen along with Phase 4, tentatively scheduled for July 20. The venue announced that all guests will be required to wear face coverings and social distance on the premises, and that visits will be completely “touch-less experiences.”

“Edge has been working in close collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System to implement enhanced measures that meet or exceed current public health guidance from federal, state and local authorities,” they wrote in a release.

Can’t stand the thought of being shoulder-to-shoulder with people right now? Luckily, the platform is not short on outdoor space.

John Kelly, vice president of design at Related Companies, the real estate firm behind Hudson Yards, told Time Out back in March: “It’s 7,500 square feet of unenclosed outdoor space. It’s not walking around the structural core of a building, where everything is limited. It’s like an outdoor plaza.”

“It shouldn’t feel like there are lines of people around all the glass,” added Jason Horkin, Related Companies’ executive director of Hudson Yards experiences. “It should feel like you can walk around and do things, with lots of opportunity to move around through the space without it feeling cramped and crowded, and like you’re fighting for a position to take a picture.”

Additionally, all healthcare workers and paramedics can get their hands on free tickets through the end of the year as a thank you for their services.

Vessel and Hudson Yards’ shopping center are also planning to open alongside Edge next week.

