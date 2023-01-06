New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sky Skate
Photograph: Courtesy of Sky Skate

The highest skating rink in the western hemisphere is opening in NYC

Glide around while taking in the city's skyline at Hudson Yards.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special.

Sky Skate
Photograph: Courtesy of Sky Skate

Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Folks will get to glide across the 1,024-square-foot "Glice" rink, a zero-energy ecological and synthetic rink that is sure to catch your eye, for 30-minute intervals between 10am and 10pm daily. Tickets, already on sale right here, include both the entry fee and skate rentals.

While on premise, make sure to also visit City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world, which is found atop Edge. You can scale the outside of a 1,200-foot-tall building! How cool is that?

Those less inclined to all things adventure will still enjoy the phenomenal, 360-degree views of the city's skyline from the sky deck, which rises 1,131 feet in the air and extends out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. 

No matter what you choose to do, you're sure to be delighted and amazed by the location. There's just something about our unique, precious skyline that tugs at the heartstrings no matter how many times we have the chance to properly gaze at it, after all.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!