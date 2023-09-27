New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bar Miller
Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Miller

The highly-regard Rosella team is back with a new omakase restaurant

Bar Miller joins its predecessor in the East Village.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

The phrase “jewel box” is tossed around a lot in this town—one hospitality equivalent of “steps from the subway,” or “sun-drenched”—but the new omakase restaurant from the owners of NYC sushi favorite, Michelin-recognized Rosella comes as close as any to the metaphor. 

Bar Miller’s shrinky space opens on Wednesday, September 27, with just eight spots at the 250-square-foot interior’s bar. An early glimpse depicts a scene as precious as a Polly Pocket compact, but one with outsized details like a splashy bird screen print that might be familiar to Rosella regulars. Dainty painted fish swim across rice paper shades, and woodsy walls evoke a chicly rustic scene. 

Bar Miller
Photograph: Courtesy of Melissa Hom

Fifteen courses outnumber Bar Miller’s seats. Operators promise sustainable seafood from around North America, and local produce. The $250 per person opening menu includes pickled oysters in nori sauce, bluefin tuna preparations and nigiri varieties. A wine and sake pairing is available for an additional $125 per person, or available à la carte, along with beer and cider. 

Bar Miller is located at 620 East 6th Street. It will be open for two seatings at 6pm and 8:30pm Wednesday through Sunday beginning Wednesday, September 27.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.