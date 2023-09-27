The phrase “jewel box” is tossed around a lot in this town—one hospitality equivalent of “steps from the subway,” or “sun-drenched”—but the new omakase restaurant from the owners of NYC sushi favorite, Michelin-recognized Rosella comes as close as any to the metaphor.

Bar Miller’s shrinky space opens on Wednesday, September 27, with just eight spots at the 250-square-foot interior’s bar. An early glimpse depicts a scene as precious as a Polly Pocket compact, but one with outsized details like a splashy bird screen print that might be familiar to Rosella regulars. Dainty painted fish swim across rice paper shades, and woodsy walls evoke a chicly rustic scene.

Photograph: Courtesy of Melissa Hom

Fifteen courses outnumber Bar Miller’s seats. Operators promise sustainable seafood from around North America, and local produce. The $250 per person opening menu includes pickled oysters in nori sauce, bluefin tuna preparations and nigiri varieties. A wine and sake pairing is available for an additional $125 per person, or available à la carte, along with beer and cider.

Bar Miller is located at 620 East 6th Street. It will be open for two seatings at 6pm and 8:30pm Wednesday through Sunday beginning Wednesday, September 27.