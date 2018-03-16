The historic Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic reopened this week after a three-year renovation

Here's some good news: After a three-year renovation, the historic Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic reopened today. Located at Ninth Avenue and 27th Street by Chelsea Park, the facility will offer HIV treatment, HIV prevention services including PrEP and PEP, quick-start contraception, express STI screenings, counseling for depression, substance abuse and more and many other services.

The $26 million overhaul will make a major impact on the lives of NYC's LGBTQ community, especially for individuals who require low-cost or free treatment. It's all part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Ending the Epidemic plan, which aims to end new transmissions of HIV in the city entirely by 2020, with an added $23 million per year invested in education, treatment and outreach. And it seems to be working: new HIV diagnoses were down over 8 percent from 2016 to 2015—an all-time low for NYC, according to the NYC Health Department.

“It’s been a long three years but today we are here to celebrate a new state of the art Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic that will serve hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from all walks of life regardless of immigration, sexual orientation, gender equality or economic status,” said Speaker Corey Johnson.

The clinic is open Monday–Friday 8:30am–3:30pm, Saturday 8:30am–noon and for extra screenings on Tuesdays 5–7pm. You can learn more about clinics near you here.

