The best LGBTQ+ things to do in New York

NewFest, New York’s LGBTQ film fest, is hosting a virtual live-read event/fundraiser of Legally Blonde to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary June 4 - 7. The all-star cast for the reading includes Alexadra Gray (Empire, Transparent) as Elle Woods, Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue) as Vivian Kensington, Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher) as Warner Hutington III, Fawzia Mirza (Signature Move) as Emmett, Ivory Aquino (Lingua Franca) as Paulette, Kiwi Smith (writer of Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You) as Chutney, Mara Wilson (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Enid, and Symphony Sanders as Brooke Taylor Windham. Mara Wilson and Mal Blum will also voice Professor Callahan and Professor Stromwell, Mal Blum and Jes Tom will voice Margot and Serena, and all other parts will be performed by Ava Capri (Love, Victor) and Alexis G Zall. Directing and narrating will be Drew Gregory, who writes for the LGBTQ site Autostraddle.

While this is the main, must-see event, NewFest Pride will also showcase six new feature films and a short film program co-presented with Vimeo: Ma Belle, My Beauty, which explores the complexities of a queer polyamorous relationship; Summertime, executive produced by actress Kelly Marie Tran and featuring poetry and performances by 25 young Angelenos in stories that intersect and intertwine as they make their way around the city; Swan Song, starring Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Michael Urie as a former hairdresser who escapes his nursing home to style his estranged client for her funeral; Rebel Dykes, a powerful documentary about the politically charged and artistically radical 1980s London from the eyes of the artists, performers, musicians, sex workers and activists who lived it; Boy Meets Boy, about a brief and romantic encounter between two men who fall for each other over the course of a single day; and See You Then, which takes place over an evening as two exes meet up 10 years after their break up.

The festival will also hold the premiere of HBO's Betty Season 2 (episodes 1 and 2), along wide a cast and producer panel, as well as hold a BET co-hosted panel entitled “The Evolution of Black Queer Representation in Scripted TV”.