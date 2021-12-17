The historic Williamsburg Opera House has officially reopened

We bet you didn't even know that there was a beautiful opera house smack-dab in the middle of Williamsburg, did you? We don't blame you: The historic Williamsburg Opera House, which was originally built in 1897, had been out of commission for decades until the Emmaus Center, a new performing and visual arts center focusing on Catholic evangelization, took over the space in 2020 and kicked off a renovation effort.

According to Brooklyn Magazine, "the 600-seat theater is now the fourth largest such venue in all of Brooklyn, after Barclays, King's Theater and BAM." That's a big deal.

To celebrate the grand re-opening of the space, which is found right on top of the also recently-refurbished Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 288 Berry Street, the new operators of the space organized a "Spirit of Christmas" concert led by Canadian contemporary Christian music artist Matt Maher this past week.

You can expect future shows to fall within the same musical genre, although the space will also be used for private events, theater performances, movie screenings and outreach programs.

As for interior decor details, old-time charm will define your visit: according to Brooklyn Magazine, the balcony seats have no cushions and there isn't much leg room all throughout.

Alas, we trade a bit of comfort for heavy historical significance.

Below, check out some photos of the recently renovated space:

Photograph: Reel Hound Media

Photograph: Reel Hound Media

Photograph: Reel Hound Media