The Hoboken PATH station will be closed for almost all of February

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced that the PATH station in Hoboken will be shut down from 11:59pm on January 30, 2025 to 5am on February 25, 2025, as part of the agency's large $430 million renovation project.

According to a press release, during the closure, officials "will carry out critical safety repairs and improvements across several elements of the 116-year-old system." Scheduled work will include track replacement, switch repair, platform surface refurbishing and stairway replacements.

"The full station closure enables the agency to complete track and station work on an expedited basis that would otherwise necessitate severe schedule reductions and service suspensions repetitively over a prolonged period," reads the release.

Commuters will, of course, be provided with alternative modes of transportation during the pretty long shutdown period.

You can read specific details about accommodations right here, but expect cross-honored ferry service options, free PATH shuttle buses, supplemental PATH and New Jersey Transit Light Rail service to be provided.

“This closure will undoubtedly pose challenges for Hoboken riders, and we recognize the impact it will have on their daily routines,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole in an official statement. “The PATH system is a vital connection in our region, and this work is crucial to ensuring it remains safe, reliable, and efficient for the thousands who depend on it every day. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our riders as we work to strengthen this essential infrastructure.”

Needless to say, we predict a lot of (rightful) complaints and social media diatribes about the closure once it actually happens. Good luck to all!