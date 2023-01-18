The Holland Tunnel to New Jersey will be closed every night for the next three years

Hurricane Sandy happened over a decade ago, but related disruptions to daily life have yet to end as Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced that the New Jersey-bound portion of the Holland Tunnel will be closed to overnight traffic starting February 5 through 2025 in an effort to fix the issues caused by the legendary storm.

As commuters are well aware of, similar closures have been in place on the New York-bound tube of the tunnel since April 2020 but that portion of the work is expected to wrap up on February 4.

When is the Holland Tunnel closing?

Drivers will not be able to leave Manhattan for New Jersey using the infrastructure on Sundays through Thursdays from 11pm to 5am and from 11:59pm on Fridays through 9am on Saturday mornings beginning February 5.

Needless to say, you can expect traffic to build up across other routes—including the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel—once the changes go into effect. Other options include the Port Authority's PATH train. Keep in mind that tolls between NYC and New Jersey have just increased. Woohoo!

Why is the Holland Tunnel closing?

According to The New York Times, the 95-year-old, 1.6-mile-long Holland Tunnel is need of repairs and replacements to the "mechanical, electrical, communications and plumbing systems harmed by salt left over from the flooding." The Port Authority explained that the work will include revamps to pump rooms, suppression systems, curb drainage, structural steel, safety walks and walls, exhaust ducts and more.

The cost of the massive undertaking is expected to reach $364 million, 84% of which the Port Authority hopes will be reimbursed through federal funds.