The House of Yes ‘Summer of Love’ festival returns this weekend

The outdoor party will pop-up on weekends throughout the summer.

One of the city’s best outdoor parties is making its seasonal return!

House of Yes just announced the return of its Summer of Love Festival, which takes place at Under The K Bridge Park in Greenpoint.

Presented in partnership with the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, the weekend series kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend and runs through July 4th. Founded in 2017, the festival moved to the expansive riverfront space at Under The K Bridge Park in 2022, following the opening of the innovative park beneath the Kosciuszko Bridge.

Now back for its second year in the location, Summer of Love events feature DJs and dancing, circus performances, interactive art, face and body painting, multiple full bars, shaded spaces for relaxing, food vendors, an artisan market, and more surprises. The open-air venue is ideal for dancing and playing, plus soaking in all the magic of a summer afternoon in New York City.

For the 2023 Summer of Love series, House of Yes curated a lineup of creative collaborators including DISTRIKT (Burning Man Sound Camp), Kuná, Glitterbox, and Everyday People. Music lineups will feature notable artists Dimitri From Paris, Rimarkable, DJ mOma, Eli Escobar, Rich Medina, Analog Soul, and more to be announced.

The series will cap off with a big YES July 4th extravaganza, featuring stunning views of the Macy’s Fireworks over the East River.

Dress code for the first event, which kicks off at 3pm is “whatever makes you feel good” from festival fabulous to summer chic, with suggested attire including caftans, funky fruit and florals, comfy shoes, parasols, sexy sunnies, playa style and beyond. A special Pinterest lookbook is available to help with outfit inspo.

Summer of Love is 21+, and children under 13 accompanied by adults are also invited. All parties take place rain or shine, with digital tickets starting at $30. VIP cabana lounges and table reservations are also available