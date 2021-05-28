New York
Under the K Bridge Park
Photograph: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

This new 7-acre park is now open under the Kosciuszko Bridge

Under the K Bridge Park has taken over Greenpoint.

By
Anna Rahmanan
We're particularly fond of the name given to the newest green space that has taken over Brooklyn: Under the K Bridge Park, an apt moniker given its location right below the relatively new Kosciuszko Bridge.

Under the K Bridge Park
Photograph: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

The Greenpoint destination officially opened—to much fanfare, of course—this week and encompasses nearly 7 acres of space that include pedestrian and bike paths. Accessible to all New Yorkers from dawn to dusk, Under the K Bridge Park is operated by the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and actually uses land that was previously occupied by the former Kosciuszko Bridge. 

According to the official press release announcing the opening of the destination, the park "features more than 20,000 trees and native plant species, including fern, birch maple and evergreen trees." Across the rain garden, elevated lawns, wetland gardens and wooded areas, visitors also get to peek at some awesome views of the Manhattan skyline. 

Under the K Bridge Park
Photograph: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Also on premise: a small amphitheater by the waterfront of the Newtown Creek that will likely host intimate performances. 

"The Kosciuszko Bridge project continues to reap benefits not only for motorists, pedestrians and the cycling community, but for a North Brooklyn community craving for more open space in the midst of a worldwide pandemic," said Governor Andrew Cuomo, mentioning the construction of the updated two-span bridge as well. "The infrastructure projects that we are rolling out across the state are much more than just roads and bridges—they enhance safety and commerce and have the power to bring entire communities together safely. Under the K Bridge Park is living proof that the Kosciuszko Bridge project didn't just connect two New York City boroughs but is helping to transform an entire community."

The park was originally scheduled to open last summer but plans were delayed following pandemic-related issues. Speaking of the pandemic: visitors are expected to abide by COVID-19 health and safety measures, including mask-wearing guidelines and social distancing regulations. 

