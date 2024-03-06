New York
Timeout

Central Park Boathouse restaurant
Photograph: Shari Bayer

The iconic Central Park Boathouse restaurant just reopened!

The refreshed eatery boasts an aviary theme that we can't get enough of.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Earlier this week, New York City order was restored when the iconic Central Park Boathouse, which completely shuttered back in 2022, celebrated its reopening. 

The new eatery, which still offers the charm of its original iteration albeit boasting modern touches, is run by executive chef Adam Fiscus and consulting chef Dave Pasternack, the latter of Esca and Picholine fame.

Central Park Boathouse
Photograph: Courtesy of Central Park Boathouse

The refreshed menu’s centerpiece is a complimentary relish tray that is served to every table and features a variety of shareable, vegetarian spreads. 

Diners will then get to browse through seafood offerings (from a Gulf shrimp cocktail to salmon crudo), starters like stuffed mushrooms, fried calamari and chicken liver paté and a hefty roster of entrées that include a simple penne pomodoro served with fresh mozzarella, a Sicilian swordfish, a filet of beef, a chicken Milanese and more.

Dish at Central Park Boathouse restaurant
Photograph: Sok

The dessert menu in particular seeks to be very New York: options include a New York cheesecake, a chocolate lava cake and several different gelato flavors (pistachio sounds fantastic). 

The beverage program is full of classics as well—Paloma, Old Fashioned, Manhattan—each one between $19 and $22.

Decor-wise, the space pays homage to the birdwatchers that often populate Central Park’s Ramble area by evoking an aviary theme throughout. Look out for the new official Central Park Boathouse Bird Register as well, where you can record your park-related observations during your visit. 

The elegant restaurant isn't the Boathouse's only culinary destination now: an all-day café welcomes guests from 8am to 5pm on the North side of the area, managing both an 80-seat alfresco patio and a new indoor space that is itself split into a Fireside room and a courtyard.

Dish at Central Park Boathouse
Photograph: Sok

Later this year, you'll also get to eat at Dockside Dining, which is currently closed for the season but will debut with a "fresh new look and menu" as the weather turns warmer, according to an official press release. 

And if you're looking to celebrate a happy occasion at the landmark, you may want to book the Lake Room, now available for private events. 

Last summer, the Boathouse re-launched its famous boat rental program so we expect the coming months to bring about a total return to what the beloved destination has always been known for.

