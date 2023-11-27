New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bow Bridge in Central Park
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan

The iconic Central Park Bow Bridge is officially closed for two months

Officials explain the wood decking is being replaced.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Just a few weeks after officials announced that Central Park's Great Lawn will be closed until April of 2024 because of damage incurred during the Global Citizen festival, the Central Park Conservancy announced that the park's iconic Bow Bridge will also shutter.

According to an official social media post, the bridge is now closed through January of 2024, a bit over two months from today, for repairs.

"We’re replacing the wood decking to enhance the experience from one of the most beloved locations in the Park," the Central Park Conservancy explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today.

Given the popularity of the spot and the fact that it is used by many as a way to access the just-as-famous Bethesda Terrace and the Ramble area, we're not surprised that the news directly led to a single question: how can New Yorkers now get to the Ramble?

The Central Park Conservancy also noted that the area can still be accessed from the East and West Drives through West 77th, West 78th, East 74th and East 78th.

"It can also be accessed from Belvedere Castle going south," officials said on social media.

The cast iron bridge, whose shape resembles that of an archer's bow, was famously designed by Calvert Vaux and Jacob Wrey Mould back in 1862. Bronx-based iron foundry Janes, Kirtland & Co., the same company behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building, actually built the structure.

No further details have been given regarding the nature of the restoration but, given that the bridge was last renovated back in 1974, we expect a lot of the work to involve reparations and regular upkeep.

We already can't wait for it to re-open.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.