The iconic Central Park Bow Bridge is officially closed for two months

Just a few weeks after officials announced that Central Park's Great Lawn will be closed until April of 2024 because of damage incurred during the Global Citizen festival, the Central Park Conservancy announced that the park's iconic Bow Bridge will also shutter.

According to an official social media post, the bridge is now closed through January of 2024, a bit over two months from today, for repairs.

"We’re replacing the wood decking to enhance the experience from one of the most beloved locations in the Park," the Central Park Conservancy explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today.

Given the popularity of the spot and the fact that it is used by many as a way to access the just-as-famous Bethesda Terrace and the Ramble area, we're not surprised that the news directly led to a single question: how can New Yorkers now get to the Ramble?

The Central Park Conservancy also noted that the area can still be accessed from the East and West Drives through West 77th, West 78th, East 74th and East 78th.

"It can also be accessed from Belvedere Castle going south," officials said on social media.

The cast iron bridge, whose shape resembles that of an archer's bow, was famously designed by Calvert Vaux and Jacob Wrey Mould back in 1862. Bronx-based iron foundry Janes, Kirtland & Co., the same company behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building, actually built the structure.

No further details have been given regarding the nature of the restoration but, given that the bridge was last renovated back in 1974, we expect a lot of the work to involve reparations and regular upkeep.

We already can't wait for it to re-open.