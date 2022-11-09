The iconic Jane hotel will officially close to become a private club

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Jane hotel’s ballroom and rooftop will close on November 19. The hotel rooms will remain operational through the end of the year and undergo renovation until the entire sale goes through.

---

We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 19 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.

Photograph: Courtesy of Jane Hotel

As mentioned in an official email by the current operators of the hotel announcing the shuttering, the landmarked building "has lived many lives" since first opening as the American Seamen's Friend Society Sailors' Home and Institute back in 1908, when the 156 rooms on premise only cost guests 25 cents per night.

Four years later, in 1912, the structure was used to house the survivors of the Titanic and, in 1998, the on-site theater became the original space where the culture-shifting rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch was first performed.

The Jane Street Theatre, as the Off-Broadway stage was called, was also where tick, tick... BOOM!, Jonathan Larson's famous musical about an aspiring composer in New York City, was mounted. The story behind the writing of the production is now the subject of the critically acclaimed, eponymous Netflix movie directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.

The theater was eventually transformed into the Jane Ballroom, the hotel’s bar, which has been frequented by a slew of notables throughout the years, quickly becoming a legendary downtown destination defined by a now-infamous disco ball hanging from the ceiling in the middle of the room. The likes of Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Aniston, Mary-Kate Olsen and Jonah Hill, for example, have been spotted attending parties on-site.

As mentioned in an official email, New Yorkers are invited to "party under [the Jane's] disco ball" again before the place officially closes in about ten days. Check out Jane Ballroom's Instagram account to browse through its final days of programming.