It could be yours for a cool $7 million.

Every single part of the 1992 classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is memorable—from the casting of the movie to the script and the New York setting. But the hijinks that took place in the Upper West Side townhouse, where protagonist Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) takes out his sadistic revenge on bandits Harry Lime (Joe Pesci) and Marv Murchins (Daniel Stern), are even more ingrained in our minds.

It turns out that the home, which was Kevin’s uncle’s house, at 51 West 95th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue is now on sale for just $6.7 million.

According to the Zillow listing, the 4,776-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fully renovated, the late 19th-century home also features a fully-equipped kitchen, a private garden complete with a bluestone patio and wood deck, a climate-controlled room for a wine cellar and much more.

The townhouse has been on the market for exactly 99 days, which doesn't surprise us considering the steep cost but you should know that, according to records, the original asking price was $7.65 million.

For reference: back in 2009, the place sold for $4.7 million. Ah, the cost of all things legendary.

Check out some photos of the beautiful townhouse:

Photograph: courtesy of Zillow

