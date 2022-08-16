The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month

It's a sad day across New York's music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21.

Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and "some surprises" will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.

"To our BK friends and family—we are saddened to announce that our time in Williamsburg is coming to an end. We will be closing our doors for the last time on August 21st," reads an official statement from June by the staff. "The past 13 years have been incredible, and we could not be more proud of our stay on Metropolitan Ave. We are going to miss the live music and comedy that graced the stage more than we can say. But it is time for the Knit to (once again) reinvent itself. Thank you for welcoming us into your community way back in September 2009 (Les Savy Fav was our first show!) and for your unwavering support over the years, especially the last 24 months. But we couldn't have done any of it without our wildly talented crew, both past and present. Thanks for sticking it out with us."

Set up as an art gallery with a performance space and a cafe, the original Knitting Factory was founded by one Michael Dorf and Louis Spitzer at 47 East Houston Street by Mulberry Street back in 1987. A few years later, the business moved to a much larger space at 74 Leonard Street by Church Street. Following changes in management, the Tribeca location closed in 2009 and the current iteration of the venue in Williamsburg debuted at 361 Metropolitan Avenue.

In Brooklyn, the Knitting Factory became even more of a safe haven for comedy geniuses, offering a stage to the sorts of personalities that now define the city's cultural character.

Although details about the potential future of the destination have yet to be announced, the staff urged fans not to "fret" and expect to "see us again in the coming months" in an official statement.

We'll be on the lookout for any further announcements.