The largest Asian grocery store in the country is opening on Long Island

The city is still reeling from the unfortunate closure of beloved Japanese grocery store Sunrise Mart but folks looking to stock up on Asian delicacies will hopefully be comforted by the opening of 99 Ranch Market, supposedly the largest Asian grocery chain in the country.

According to The Real Deal, the chain is opening its first New York outpost this Saturday at the Samanea New York mall in Westbury, Long Island.

The Long Island Times reports that the new 45,602-square-foot supermarket will be filled with "10,000 unique items from around the world, including Asian dry groceries, produce, premium meats and poultry, seafood, deli items and baked goods." There will also be a food court on premise, with stands dishing out noodle dishes, plus dim sum, barbecue, cakes and confections. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all your Asian culinary needs.

There are currently 56 99 Ranch Market stores all across the country, but the company is headquartered in California, where Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen opened the first shop back in 1984.

A mere browse through 99 Ranch Market's website will give you a good idea of what the purveyor of Asian fare will be offering, including the powder mixes, soup ingredients and nuts that iconic dishes call for, canned goods you should always stock up on, condiments and spices that will jazz up anything you cook and unique beverages that are sure to delight all palates.

Although we're still incredibly sad about what happened to Sunrise Mart, we're excited to have another store potentially fill in its void.

