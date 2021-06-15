The largest bounce house in the world is returning to Brooklyn this summer

The world's biggest bounce house with basketball hoops, climbing towers, giant slides, a massive ball pit, and even a live, embedded DJ, is on its way to Brooklyn this summer.

On July 24-25 and August 1, 7-8, Big Bounce America will open its inflatable doors at the Aviator Sports & Events Center for the first time since 2019.

And yes, it is actually the largest bounce house in the world. It measured 11433 ft² and 132 in² in 2019, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, but now it's even bigger! Since then, it has expanded its footprint by 30% to over 13,000 square feet.

If you're wondering what else is so special about the bounce house and why any adult might be interested in it—it's got a spots arena with goals, nets, hoops and balls of all sizes, complete with a referee; a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course with 50 obstacles; and a space-themed zone with a 25-foot-tall pink alien, a five-person race slide and a 60-foot-tall maze.

Photograph: Courtesy The Big Bounce America

Interested in trying it out without the kids around? There are adult-only sessions for those over 16 and different sessions for toddlers (3 and younger with parents), bigger kids (7 and younger with parents) and junior sessions (15 and younger with their parents). Each ticketed session (starting at $17) is one hour long.

You don't need a ticket if you are there to watch your child (or friends) jump and there are inflatable chill-out zones you can hang out in in the shade with food and drink for purchase nearby.

And don't worry—staff will sanitize all surfaces between each session and every inflatable attraction is deep cleaned between events. There will be hand sanitization stations throughout the site.

Big Bounce America will open at Aviator Sports & Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave. on July 24-25 and August 1, 7-8.

The Big Bounce America 2020 - Adult Promo from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.