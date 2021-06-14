The world's tallest, fastest single-rail roller coaster is now open an hour outside NYC

Don’t feel like the last year has been enough of a roller coaster? Then you may want to plan a trip to New Jersey ASAP.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey—one of the closest amusement parks to the city—unveiled an eagerly anticipated new roller coaster yesterday. The aptly named Jersey Devil Coaster not only stands an impressive 13-stories-tall, but it boasts a number of staggering records: It is the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster.

The thrilling new ride reaches speeds of up to 58 miles per hour and spans 3,000 feet of track. While its records may span the globe, the inspiration behind the ride is far more local. The coaster’s inspired by the “Jersey Devil” folklore that’s been a figure involved in much of the mythology surrounding the area where the park is located.

While a ride on the coaster will, in doubt, linger in your memory for years like a folkloric devil in the Southern New Jersey woods, your ride on the actual coaster will only last about two minutes. Featuring four trains full of 12 passengers each, your coaster will make a heart-pounding 130-foot ascent followed by an 87-degree drop, 180-degree stall and a zero-gravity roll.

Needless to say, those who are afraid of heights may want to stick to the log ride.

Want to check out the devil yourself? If you don't have a car, the easiest way to get to Six Flags Great Adventure is by bus from Port Authority. You can buy transportation and ticket packages at njtransit.com/sixflags