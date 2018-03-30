The largest Chick-fil-A in the world is now open in NYC

Chick-fil-A opened a new location in the Financial District on Thursday, and it feels more like a church of chicken than a fast food spot. It’s the chain’s fifth location Manhattan, and its largest in the world.

With more than 12,000 square feet of space, the restaurant occupies an entire five-story building right next to Fulton Center at 144 Fulton St. But don’t be fooled by those figures—the space is only narrow and seats just 140 people. The location does, however, boast a rooftop with views of One World Trade Center, which makes scarfing down a $5 chicken sandwich slightly glamorous. It’ll also leverage “innovative ordering technology,” which basically just means that the staff will be taking orders on iPads to visitors waiting in line.

Were New Yorkers clamoring for the largest Chick-fil-A in the world with a view of the tallest building in the country? Probably not. But will we all snap photos of the view and pretend like we’re not eating sandwiches from a company with questionable integrity? Absolutely—as long as it doesn’t get shut down by the Health Department.

Check out photos of the space below.

Photograph: Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Photograph: Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Photograph: Courtesy Chick-fil-A

