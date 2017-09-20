The largest Chick-fil-A in the world is coming to NYC

This week, Chick-fil-A announced that it is opening a third location in New York City next year, and boy, oh boy, they are not messing around. The new restaurant will be located at 144 Fulton Street, and it will be the fast food chain's largest in the world.

With more than 12,000 square feet of space, the spot will occupy an entire five-story building. But like all things in New York, the joint will be a bit cramped (it's only 15 feet wide and will seat just 140 people). The most intriguing aspect of Chick-fil-A's plan for the new location comes in the form of a rooftop terrace, which promises to offer some of the best views of One World Trade Center in the entire city. The company said in a statement that the renovated restaurant aims to pay homage to the victims of 9/11 and the effect that the attacks had on the area “with elements built into the façade that give a subtle impression of the Twin Towers.”

Chick-fil-A already has two location in the city, both of which are on Sixth Avenue in midtown. An exact opening date for the new FiDi spot has not yet been released but will be sometime in 2018. Check out renderings of the new space below, and start preparing yourself for a world in which one of the best downtown views is at a fast food restaurant. (Let's just hope this one doesn't get shut down for health violations.)

Photograph: Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Photograph: Courtesy Chick-fil-A