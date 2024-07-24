Back in 2015, José Luis Chávez and business partner Brice Mastroluca opened a restaurant concept at Gansevoort Market. Hot off the poke craze that dominated the city back in the mid-2010s, the main draw of the stall was also raw fish. But here, the restaurant focused on Peruvian-style ceviche, a traditional raw fish dish that steeps (and cooks) in leche de tigre, a citrus-y, chili-flecked marinade. Gaining popularity—and another counter space at Canal Street Market—the duo upgraded to a brick-and-mortar home in the Upper East Side in 2019, ditching the fast-casual concept and honing in on the varied cultures and ecosystems found in Peru. In just under a year, the restaurant received a one-star review from The New York Times and a nod from the Michelin Guide. Now, the ceviche spot has sailed on down to Union Square at 7 East 17th Street.

Now open as of July 24, the newest outpost of Mission Ceviche plans to be its biggest yet. Clocking in at 5,000-square-feet, the 155-seater restaurant wows with a mosaic of an octopus and an art piece made of 4,000 fish-shaped “scales.” But even with new flashy digs, chef Jose Luis Chavez continues to pay homage to Peruvian fare with a focus on Nikkei—a culinary style that blends Peruvian ingredients with Japanese techniques.

“Mission Ceviche Union Square is the culmination of our work together,” said chef Jose Luis Chavez in a press release. “A bigger space means we can share the vibrant and dynamic flavors of Peruvian cuisine with an even broader audience, fostering the creation of cherished memories—the heart of our culture.”

Photograph courtesy of Mission Ceviche Mission Ceviche

Lovers of the Peruvian hotspot will still find their favorite signature staples, including the Lomo Saltado, Seco Norento and the restaurant’s claim to fame, the Ceviche Clasico with tiger’s milk, Peruvian corn and sweet potato. But with new environs comes new menu items like the vegan Watermelon Ceviche with edamame, pickled daikon and crispy quinoa furikake and Pulpo al Olivo or octopus tiradito swimming in a traditional botija olive tiger’s milk.

Partnering with local fisheries, the restaurant will also serve fresh catches of the day. Presented on ice, guests can choose their cut, or go for the whole fish, prepped and cooked to their liking. Leaning into their Asian influences, the new location will also house a sushi and ceviche bar featuring mixto, crudo, sashimi and tiradito.

As for behind the bar, Mission Ceviche makes room for the national drink of Peru. Beverage captain Adrien Lefort has shaken up an astounding eight variations of the pisco sour, infusing the drink with pineapple, passionfruit and even espresso evident by the Pisco Espresso Martini. The non-alcoholic Andean drink Chicha Morada is also on the menu, crafted with peppercorn, maize, pineapple skin and cane sugar.

Mission Ceviche Union Square is open daily 5pm-11pm. Reservations can be made through OpenTable and Resy.