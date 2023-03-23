The pickleball craze is continuing with today's announcement that CityPickle is coming to Central Park's Wollman Rink next month. It'll be the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast.

Courts will be open from 7am-9pm daily from April 7 through October 9 and all skill levels are welcome to experience its 14 courts.

What is pickleball?

First of all, a quick definition of pickleball: It’s basically a combo of tennis, ping pong and badminton. The game is played on a badminton-size court that requires a net, paddle and whiffle ball. During a single or doubles match, opponents try to hit the ball over the net back and forth. It’s the country’s fastest-growing sport, the popularity of which soared amid the pandemic. NYC is no exception to the trend, as the city is now home to more than 400 courts.

If you're new to the sport, don't worry. You don't need any existing knowledge of the game to have fun playing. Plus, lessons and clinics will be available at the Central Park location. Pickleball is also lauded for its inclusiveness, as it's accessible for many ages and physical capabilities.

"It takes a lot of skill to get very good at it but it's very easy for people to pick up the sport no matter their age, gender and athletic ability," Rachel Simon, author of Pickleball for All, told Time Out earlier this month.

What to expect at CityPickle in Central Park

Each court at Central Park will accommodate four to eight people. Full-price court rental options range from $80-$120 total per hour, depending if it’s an off-peak or peak reservation time. That translates to about $10 per person for an hour of play. If you need to rent a paddle, they’re $6 each or you can bring your own. Each game lasts approximately 10-15 minutes, so you can share an hour of play with a rotating group of players. Court reservations will be available beginning March 31.

Food and drink will be available by Great Performances. Some courts will even offer cabanas that can be reserved for special occasions.

CityPickle, the city’s first indoor pickleball club, has grown quickly since its launch with seasonal courts at Hudson Yards and TWA Hotel in the fall of 2022. The company will open its first permanent location in Long Island City in late Spring of 2023, which combines indoor, climate-controlled courts with a full bar and restaurant.

"Our mission when founding CityPickle was to bring pickleball to as many New Yorkers as possible," CityPickle co-founder Mary Cannon said in a press release.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink is hosted by Wollman Park Partners, a joint venture between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox.

"Pickleball is a sport that became immensely popular after the pandemic – it’s a fun, fast-paced sport that’s easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities," NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said in a statement. "We're thrilled to see pickleball coming to Central Park’s Wollman Rink, a highly visible and well-loved space that is a destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike."