Othership
Rendering: Courtesy of Othership

The largest sauna in NYC is opening inside a new bathhouse in the Flatiron

At Othership, a new spa, expect guided sauna and ice bath experiences, plus aromatherapy and more.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
New Yorkers are always stressed out, so opening relaxing spas seems to be a pretty good business idea—especially when offering the sort of trendy services that Gen Zers love to post about on social media. 

The latest such effort comes courtesy of Othership, a Canadian bathhouse that boasts two locations in Toronto and will open its first New York destination early this summer at 23 West 20th Street by Sixth Avenue in the Flatiron District.

As is the case in Canada, the spa believes that a combination of hot and cold treatments alongside programs aimed at fostering a sense of community will help New Yorkers relax and achieve the sort of emotional stability that many of them crave.  

Othership
Rendering: Courtesy of Othership
Othership
Rendering: Courtesy of Othership

“People are tired of going to a bar or restaurant in order to have a social night out,” said Laine in a statement. “There needs to be a better way. People want to reconnect with themselves, relax, drop their guard and feel safe. Othership is a way to socialize without the distractions of technology and reap the health benefits of these practices along the way.”

The 7,000-square-foot space will be the company's largest, making room for a custom-designed sauna that will fit up to 100 people at once and will be, according to Othership, "the largest [sauna] in the city." 

Custom-built ice baths and a 700-square-foot circular tea room where folks will be encouraged to "gather around a fireplace for relaxation and conversation in between sessions" will also define the destination.

Othership
Rendering: Courtesy of Othership
Othership
Rendering: Courtesy of Othership

As for the community aspect of the project, the staff will be offering guided group classes and longer evening socials with music and guided conversations. An Othership app will also help folks “shift their emotional state in different ways and at different times,” according to an official press release.

At its core, it sounds like Othership will be just another spa, but there's something to be said about wellness centers in a city that is filled with folks constantly complaining about their inability to reach peace, contentment and a balanced sense of self. We'll gladly welcome any business that vows to help us achieve serenity.

