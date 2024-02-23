New York
Timeout

Latin Night Market
Latin Night Market

The Latin Night Market is coming back to Inwood every month

The tasty event will take place the third Friday of every month, April through October.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
A delicious and fun event is returning uptown this spring!

Latin Night Market will be back on Friday, April 19, to celebrate the food, flavors and festivities of the Latin American diaspora. 

The only event of its kind, Latin Night Market debuted last year, attracting over 20,000 participants at its monthly outdoor pop-ups. The market celebrates Latin heritage with Latin and Caribbean fare from local vendors; live performances of salsa, reggae, rumba, jazz, Latin pop, and hip pop; plus family-friendly activities, art installations, raffles and more.

The year, 50 vendors will offer bites from Central and South America, and beyond. A food and music lineup has yet to be announced, and locals can still apply to participate. 

"Latin Night Market isn't just an event; it's the hottest ticket in town for 2024! With its explosive mix of flavors, beats, and cultural flair, it's not just breaking records; it's rewriting the playbook for culinary and cultural experiences," declares Marco Shalma, founder of MHG, which produces Latin Night Market. "Get ready to be blown away as we gear up for an epic season of true celebration of the Latin diaspora"

Dyckman Street, between Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park, is transformed into a vibrant fiesta, free for all to enter and dance and enjoy. All ages are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs on leash. 

Latin Night Market will occur every third Friday of the month, starting at 4pm, from April through October. 

