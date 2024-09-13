The legendary Di Fara Pizza is opening a shop inside JFK Airport

The much talked about new $4.3 billion Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport will soon be home to a roster of food vendors emblematic of the city that the travel hub calls home.

Earlier this week, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey joined JFK Millennium Partners in the unveiling of the 12 busineeses, which include popular local destinations like Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, Manhattan's Alidoro Cafe, BKLYN Blend, Fuku by David Chang and Hanoi House.

"We welcome the dozen local business owners joining us at Terminal 6, where travelers will enjoy authentic products and dining experiences that represent the best of what our region has to offer," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole in an official statement. "Not only are we elevating the customer experience but we are leveraging our historic investment in our airports to create generational wealth for these diverse and local business owners."

According to officials, the revamped terminal will allow vendors to participate in the culinary program as concessions operators or as joint venture partners "that co-own a percentage of the business," according to a press release.

Here is a list of the already-announced joint venture partners:

- Baked Cravings (Harlem – duty-free joint venture partner)

- Neir's Tavern (southeast Queens – duty-free joint venture partner)

- Tsion Café (Harlem, duty-free joint venture partner)

- The Nourish Spot (southeast Queens – travel convenience and specialty retail joint venture partner)

- Sullivan-Hernandez Group (Long Island/Nassau County) – travel convenience and specialty retail joint venture partner

- Samantha Alexis Consulting (southeast Queens) - specialty retail joint venture partner)

- Kellee Communications (Atlanta, Ga.) – longtime ACDBE operator and partner that will also mentor newer partners

The massive redevelopment project is on track to debut the first new gates in 2026. Once completed, travelers will be treated to sustainable and innovative technology practices, new aircraft gates and an overall exceptional experience that will have definitely been worth the wait.