The lineup for the 2018 Panorama Festival is here

Music festival season is right around the corner, and you can add the lineup to Panorama Fest to your summer to-do list. The festival, which takes place July 27–29 at Randalls Island Park, will feature headliners the Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers. In addition to those there's a long list of supporting acts: Talking Heads frontman David Byrne (who has a new album on the way), multi-Grammy nominee SZA, Atlanta rap acts Migos and Gucci Mane, and NYC's own Cardi B.
As expected, the featured genres vary wildly: Catch indie-rock acts Father John Misty, War on Drugs, the xx, Fleet Foxes and St. Vincent; pop singers Dua Lipa and Jhene Aiko; a whole bunch of top DJs and underground dance-music artists like Avalon Emerson, Kyle Hall, Moodymann, Yaeji and festival-circuit fixture the Black Madonna.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am with discounted pricing that runs until Saturday at midnight. For that, single day tickets will run you $79, while three-day passes go from $230 to a $450 VIP pass.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Panorama Music Festival
Here’s the full Panorama 2018 lineup (in alphabetical order)
Avalon Emerson
BEARCAT
BICEP
Cardi B
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Chicano Batman
Daniel Caesar
David Byrne
DJ Haram
DJ Python
Downtown Boys
Dua Lipa
Father John Misty
Fleet Foxes
Floating Points
Greta Van Fleet
Gucci Mane
Helena Hauff
Janet Jackson
Japanese Breakfast
Jay Som
Jhené Aiko
Jlin
Kalin White
Kyle Hall
Laurel Halo
Lo Moon
Mall Grab
Migos
Mike Servito
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
Nora En Pure
ODESZA
PVRIS
Rex Orange County
Riobamba
Robert DeLong
Sabrina Claudio
Shannon and The Clams
Shanti Celeste
Sigrid
Soulection
St. Vincent
Supa Bwe
SZA
The Black Madonna
The Killers
The War On Drugs
The Weeknd
The xx
Turtle Bugg
Yaeji
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ