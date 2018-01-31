The lineup for the 2018 Panorama Festival is here

Music festival season is right around the corner, and you can add the lineup to Panorama Fest to your summer to-do list. The festival, which takes place July 27–29 at Randalls Island Park, will feature headliners the Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers. In addition to those there's a long list of supporting acts: Talking Heads frontman David Byrne (who has a new album on the way), multi-Grammy nominee SZA, Atlanta rap acts Migos and Gucci Mane, and NYC's own Cardi B.

As expected, the featured genres vary wildly: Catch indie-rock acts Father John Misty, War on Drugs, the xx, Fleet Foxes and St. Vincent; pop singers Dua Lipa and Jhene Aiko; a whole bunch of top DJs and underground dance-music artists like Avalon Emerson, Kyle Hall, Moodymann, Yaeji and festival-circuit fixture the Black Madonna.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am with discounted pricing that runs until Saturday at midnight. For that, single day tickets will run you $79, while three-day passes go from $230 to a $450 VIP pass.

Here’s the full Panorama 2018 lineup (in alphabetical order)

Avalon Emerson

BEARCAT

BICEP

Cardi B

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Chicano Batman

Daniel Caesar

David Byrne

DJ Haram

DJ Python

Downtown Boys

Dua Lipa

Father John Misty

Fleet Foxes

Floating Points

Greta Van Fleet

Gucci Mane

Helena Hauff

Janet Jackson

Japanese Breakfast

Jay Som

Jhené Aiko

Jlin

Kalin White

Kyle Hall

Laurel Halo

Lo Moon

Mall Grab

Migos

Mike Servito

Moodymann

Mount Kimbie

Nora En Pure

ODESZA

PVRIS

Rex Orange County

Riobamba

Robert DeLong

Sabrina Claudio

Shannon and The Clams

Shanti Celeste

Sigrid

Soulection

St. Vincent

Supa Bwe

SZA

The Black Madonna

The Killers

The War On Drugs

The Weeknd

The xx

Turtle Bugg

Yaeji

