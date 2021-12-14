'The Little Prince' is coming to Broadway!

As Diana ("a royal mess of a Broadway musical," as our chief critic Adam Feldman has said) announces that it will officially close on December 19, we're here to let you known about another Broadway arrival that is sure to delight: The Little Prince, an adaptation of The Little Prince, the famous novella, is hitting the Theater District on March 4 (the official opening date is set for March 17).

Photograph: Philippe Hannula

Scheduled to run for five months through August 14 at the Broadway Theater, the show will be unlike others you're used to seeing in the area. In fact, the 1,760-seat theater will play host to a dance-slash-circus-act production that will also feature video projections.

"In the words of the Little Prince, one sees clearly only with the heart," said producer Liz Koops in an official press release announcing the news. "This dynamic production will open the hearts and tug at the emotions of Broadway theatergoers at a time when all of us are searching for human connection."

Not many know that the city of New York is actually deeply connected to the now-classic 1943 novella penned by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. In fact, de Saint-Exupéry was an exiled aviator and author who arrived in New York City in 1942 and wrote the story about a young prince who visits various planets while he himself was living between a townhouse in Manhattan and the Delamater-Bevin Mansion on Long Island.

Simply (and aptly) dubbed The Little Prince, the show previously ran in Paris, Dubai and Sydney.

Given its out-of-the-ordinary format, the New York Times reports that it will "be up to the Tony administration committee to determine whether it is a play or musical eligible to compete for awards or not."

For what it's worth, we'll be snagging tickets to the production no matter what it's classification.