When iconic downtown destination Delmonico’s reopened under new ownership with some graceful aesthetic updates last September, the relaunch was met with all the pomp befitting such an august address. A visit from the mayor! An actual ribbon-cutting! Applause!

In the months that followed, Delmonico’s also turned out to be very good, with a handsome, comfortable dining room, great steaks and sensational cocktails. It was the somewhat infrequent classic restaurant reboot success.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tucci

Now, about six months later, a swift follow-up is poised to debut on Friday, March 15: Tucci, a few miles away in Noho. It’s named for the family that operated Delmonico’s for most of the 20th century. Third-generation operator Max Tucci is partner at both, along with hospitality professionals Joseph Licul and Dennis Turcinovic. Like at Delmonico’s, corporate executive chef Edward Hong will lead the kitchen.

“As with Delmonico’s, Tucci is a gathering place and destination to enjoy creative interpretations of traditional dishes with rich histories but in a more intimate space,” Turcinovic says in a press release. “The restaurant is designed to create a warm, welcoming experience making it the perfect setting for an intimate dinner, a gathering with friends, or a special celebration.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Tucci

Time Out New York got an early glimpse of the 60-seat, bi-level interior. A pretty bar glows from below and behind its rows of bottle shelves. Exposed brick walls are fixed with oversized black and white photos and more moody uplighting. White tablecloths are punctuated with little lamps and big wine glasses. Tall crimson curtains bring a kiss of drama. At first glance, it all combines to create a cozy yet abundant atmosphere and a vintage-adjacent chateau tableau like you might see in a weathered photo of old movie stars laughing with cigarettes at dinner.

Tucci’s opening menu includes plates for the table like fritto misto, baked clams and a titular meatball dish with Calabrian chili marinara, pine nuts and Manchego. Bucatini, spaghetti and osso buco ravioli number among the pasta options. And a famed steak appears alongside mains like the dover sole and chicken Parm: the eye of Delmonico.

Tucci opens at 643 Broadway on Friday, March 15. It takes reservations online for parties of up to eight, and there’s room for 200 at private events.